GateToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.46 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. GateToken has a market cap of $330.75 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00012681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,305,220 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

