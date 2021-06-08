Maryland Capital Management Sells 940 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

