Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

