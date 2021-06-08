River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

