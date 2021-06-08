CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

EWS stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

