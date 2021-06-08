SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.48% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,725,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.