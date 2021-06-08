River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

