PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 418.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

