Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 27,585.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $430.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.42. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

