Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.79 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,468 shares of company stock worth $19,250,324. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

