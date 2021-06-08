Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $11.67.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
