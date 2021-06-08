Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to Buy at Johnson Rice

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. Johnson Rice’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $184,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $2,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 59.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 526,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

