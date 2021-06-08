Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $494.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.50 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

