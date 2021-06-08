Devro plc (LON:DVO) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.30

Devro plc (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 209.67 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.65. Devro has a one year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

Get Devro alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,004 shares of company stock worth $4,921,880.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.