Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,926 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

ROP opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.