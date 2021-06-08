Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

