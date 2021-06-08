CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

