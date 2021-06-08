Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,255 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,255 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.