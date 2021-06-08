Bridge Oracle (BRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and $2.18 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00233763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.01241607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.43 or 1.00222783 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

