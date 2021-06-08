Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.0709 on Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $171,791.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00027149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00987555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.40 or 0.09951322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00051903 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

