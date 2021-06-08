MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $455.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $455.83.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $469.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $597.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.