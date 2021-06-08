Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CLNC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

