Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $130,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

