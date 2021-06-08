Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $334.27 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,193.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.62.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

