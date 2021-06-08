Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 156,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

MA stock opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.