Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

