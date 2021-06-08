First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

