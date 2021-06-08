Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

