Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$134.06

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$134.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:RY opened at C$126.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$89.11 and a 52-week high of C$126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

