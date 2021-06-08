Snow Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

