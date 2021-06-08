Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 520,308 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FLXN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of FLXN opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

