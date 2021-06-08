Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEIC opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

