Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.