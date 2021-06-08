Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 73.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,360 shares of company stock valued at $527,076 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

