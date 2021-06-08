Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $238.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $163.99 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.