Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,655 shares of company stock valued at $23,633,255. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

