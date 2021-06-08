Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $79.25

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.