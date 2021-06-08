Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $79.25

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $82.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
