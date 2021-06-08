-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

ECOR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77. electroCore has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.63.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.