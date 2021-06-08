Analysts Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target at $24.33

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have commented on KRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of KRT stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.