Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and $420,427.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,123.00 or 0.99972808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

