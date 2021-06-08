Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $11.77 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00987370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.83 or 0.09980756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

