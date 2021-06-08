Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 367.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.48.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.