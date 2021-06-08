Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKR. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 367.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $220,608. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

