Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$53.64 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$44.45 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last three months.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.