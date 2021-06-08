International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of INSW opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

