MDU Resources Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

