Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.36. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

