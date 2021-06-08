thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.61. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

