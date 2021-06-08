Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

