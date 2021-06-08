Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $349,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

