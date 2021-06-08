Maryland Capital Management Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

